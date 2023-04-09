Tents spotted at East Coast Park despite 'No Camping' signs

There were signs.

But they did not seem to do any good.

People were camping at East Coast Park where signs said "no camping".

Sharing photos of tents pitched near the signs, a Stomp contributor said: "The signs were no use. There was camping at the 'no camping' signs."

At East Coast Park, there are designated areas (Areas D, excluding Cyclist Park, and G) where you can set up a tent temporarily or overnight. To do so, you need to apply for a camping permit first.

Those who fail to apply for a permit or camp outside designated areas may be fined up to $2,000.

Stomp reported a similar incident in January where a family set up a camping tent in a shelter at Pasir Ris Park.

