Thai influencer's quirky video with Merlion wins hearts of netizens

A video of a woman taking a video with Singapore's iconic Merlion has captured the hearts of netizens.

The video was posted on Everyday SG's Facebook page and has since garnered over 18,000 views.

Many visitors to Singapore have taken on this popular pose with our national icon:

However, a woman, who has been identified as Thai influencer Mayy R, did her own quirky take on posing with the Merlion.

In the video posted on May 25, she pretends she is washing her hair with the water gushing from the statue's mouth.

The result is adorable and netizens have lauded her for her creativity and her looks.