Thai influencer's quirky video with Merlion wins hearts of netizens

PHOTO: Instagram/mayyr_
Farah Daley
Stomp

A video of a woman taking a video with Singapore's iconic Merlion has captured the hearts of netizens.

The video was posted on Everyday SG's Facebook page and has since garnered over 18,000 views.

Many visitors to Singapore have taken on this popular pose with our national icon:

However, a woman, who has been identified as Thai influencer Mayy R, did her own quirky take on posing with the Merlion.

In the video posted on May 25, she pretends she is washing her hair with the water gushing from the statue's mouth.

มาถึงนี่ทั้งทีก็ต้องสระผมป๊ะจ๊ะ 💦💆🏻‍♀️ | เขียนบท กำกับ ถ่ายทำโดย @pimtha #สิงคโปร์นั้นโก้จริงๆตื่อดึดตื๊ดดึดตื๊อดือดื่อดือ #SGCollectors #VisitSingapore

Posted by I'm Mayyr - Blog on Saturday, 25 May 2019

The result is adorable and netizens have lauded her for her creativity and her looks.

comments
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

 

More about

Tourist attractions viral videos
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
Johor Crown Prince&#039;s tweet sparks controversy on social media
Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

LIFESTYLE

How to be happy: Don&#039;t marry or have kids
How to be happy: Don't marry or have kids
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey &amp; more
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey & more
Blistering barnacles! Early &#039;Tintin&#039; cover sells for 1 million at US auction
Blistering barnacles! Early 'Tintin' cover sells for 1 million at US auction

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU

SERVICES