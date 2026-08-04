Thai Princess Sirindhorn visits Parliament, receives warm welcome

Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Siridhorn visited Parliament House on Tuesday (Aug 4), and was greeted with a warm welcome by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

Seah paused the Parliament session while Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann was speaking, to formally introduce the Princess and her entourage.

The Princess was seated in the House with Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza.

"Her Royal Highness is a cherished and long-standing friend of Singapore, who has played a pivotal role in deepening our bilateral ties, particularly in education, healthcare, and science and technology," said Seah.

A delegation of over 50 officers and cadets from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy were also seen attending the parliamentary session and were seated in the public gallery overlooking MPs.

'Steadfast support'

The Princess, who is the younger sister of the Thai King Vajiralongkorn, has been in Singapore since Sunday for a three-day study visit to learn about Singapore's history and development.

Seah commended the 71-year-old Princess for her "steadfast support" for the Global Young Scientists Summit, which has fostered enduring links between young scientists in Singapore and Thailand.

He also mentioned the Princess' work in establishing the International Short-term Educational and Cultural Exchange Program — a collaboration between the Chaipattana Foundation and the Republic of Singapore — where Thai students and teachers participate in meaningful exchanges with their counterparts at NorthLight School in Singapore.

Seah said that these initiatives have helped "to strengthen the ties between the next generations of our countries".

"Her commitment and dedication to education, sustainable development, public health, and humanitarian causes have benefited countless lives, both within Thailand and beyond," said Seah, adding that they earned her an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters in 2025 from the National University of Singapore.

"We are honoured to have Her Royal Highness here with us today," added Seah in closing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com