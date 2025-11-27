Singapore ready to support relief efforts in Hat Yai: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has deployed an additional crisis response team to Hat Yai to support officers from the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, which is reaching out to Singaporeans affected by the floods, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

The embassy had earlier arranged for airport transfer for Singaporeans from Fort Senanarong in Central Hat Yai to Hat Yai International Airport as ground conditions improved on Thursday (Nov 27).

In a Facebook post on the same day, Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged the assistance of Thai authorities.

"Conditions have begun to improve in some parts of Hat Yai. With the help of the Thai authorities and our team on the ground, some Singaporeans have already been able to move to safety or make their way to the airport," he said.

He added that MFA will continue "to do everything" to ensure that affected Singaporeans will receive the assistance they need.

Dr Balakrishnan said that he has been receiving regular updates from the Singapore embassy in Bangkok on the floods situation and is "deeply concerned".

He has also spoken with Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to convey Singapore's concern about the situation and its readiness to provide essential supplies and support relief efforts.

On Thursday, Thailand said that 55 people have died during severe floods from a week of heavy rain that has devastated nine southern provinces.

Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact SIngapore's embassy in Bangkok or MFA's Duty Office.

Singapore's embassy in Thailand Tel: +66-2-348-6700 / +66-81-844-3580

Email: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg MFA Duty Office (24/7) +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

