Thai PM Anutin to make first official visit to Singapore on Nov 7

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visiting Singapore on Friday (Nov 7) to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In a statement on Nov 6, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the upcoming visit will be Anutin's first official visit to Singapore since becoming Thailand's 32nd prime minister on Sept 5.

When in Singapore, Anutin will receive a ceremonial welcome before holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The two leaders are expected to witness an exchange of bilateral memoranda of understanding in the areas of food security and healthcare.

Anutin will also have an orchid named in his honour.

Before leaving Singapore on the same evening, Anutin will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana.

Strong cooperation built on 'mutual trust and respect'

The two leaders last met on Oct 27, on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit. In a Facebook post the same day, PM Wong said that the two countries share a "warm, longstanding friendship".

"We enjoy over 60 years of close cooperation built on mutual trust and respect.

"Our partnership is mature and multi-faceted, spanning many areas including digital finance and carbon credits collaboration," PM Wong said, adding that they agree that there is potential "to do more together" in new and emerging sectors.

Examples of these sectors which Singapore has collaborated with other countries on include advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital and green economy.

MFA said on its website that "strong economic links" and "robust defence ties" are key pillars of the two countries' bilateral relations, adding that the two civil services have cooperation in several areas, including arts and culture; education; legal and judicial; and transport.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Singapore and Thailand rose to $44.5 billion. Singapore is also Thailand's largest source of foreign direct investment with $14.25 billion.

