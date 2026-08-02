Thai Princess Sirindhorn on 3-day study visit to Singapore

Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is on a three-day study visit to Singapore till August 4.

In its statement on Saturday (Aug 1), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Princess Sirindhorn is leading a delegation from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy for the visit to learn about Singapore's history and development.

During her visit, Princess Sirindhorn, 71, will visit Singapore's Parliament House to observe parliamentary proceedings and be hosted to afternoon tea by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

She will also be hosted by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad to a visit to the Officer Cadet School at Safti Military Institute.

The acting minister is also senior minister of state for defence.

Princess Sirindhorn will also visit the Monetary Authority of Singapore's gallery and Fort Siloso at Sentosa.

The princess is an accomplished academic. She hold several degrees – Bachelor of Arts in History, Master of Arts in Oriental Epigraphy, Master of Arts in Pali and Sanskrit, and a Doctorate in Education.

She is also know for her natural talent for languages, having studied languages such as Pali, Sanskrit, and Khmer, and is fluent in multiple languages, including Thai, English, French, German, Latin, and Mandarin.

Princess Sirindhorn started her academic career teaching history at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in 1980.

A passionate educator, she has taught courses in Thai studies, Thai history and Southeast Asian history, East Asian history, and contemporary world history.

During her visit to Singapore in January 2025, Princess Sirindhorn was conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore in recognition of her contributions towards strengthening ties between the two countries.

[[nid:740221]]

editor@asiaone.com