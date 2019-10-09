Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin spotted at ice cream stall in Orchard Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Uncle Chieng 詹爷爷
Caryn Tan
Stomp

A Stomp contributor spotted Thailand's former Prime Minister, Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, when he was buying ice cream from Uncle Chieng's stall outside Takashimaya Department Store at about 1pm on Monday (Sep 9).

So glad to see Thailand ex Prime Minister again! 🤩👍🏻🇸🇬🇹🇭

Posted by Uncle Chieng 詹爷爷 on Sunday, 8 September 2019

He told Stomp: "Everyone started taking pictures with him once Uncle Chieng took a picture with him."

Uncle Chieng posted the photo he took with Mr Thaksin Shinawatra on his Facebook page, where he captioned: "So glad to see Thailand ex Prime Minister again!"

Apparently, the former Prime Minister of Thailand had visited Uncle Chieng once in 2016.

More about
Thaksin Shinawatra

