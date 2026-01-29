Thaipusam 2026: Temples open up additional slots for milk pot offerings

Devotees who wish to carry milk pot offerings (paal kudam) during the upcoming Thaipusam, but did not manage to secure a slot at the close of registration on Jan 27, can do so once again from 8am on Jan 30.

The announcement was made by the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) on Thursday (Jan 29) after a walkabout by the joint organising committee with Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash.

The committee comprises HEB, Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple and Sri Thendayuthapani temple.

In its Facebook post, HEB said that ground conditions, security and logistics arrangements were reviewed during the walkabout. This led to new provisions which allow them to safely accommodate more devotees.

Registration for the Feb 1 festival closed on Tuesday after the number of devotees who registered reached the limit at which Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple and Sri Thendayuthapani temple can safely manage.

The minister of state said in a separate Facebook post on Thursday that it is important to enable as many devotees as possible to observe Thaipusam and to fulfil their vows, adding that no devotee should be turned away.

Devotees who wish to carry milk pots prepared by Sri Thendayuthapani temple, can book the newly available slots online at the Thaipusam 2026 website.

Those who wish to carry self-prepared milk pots can book slots in-person at Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple.

Registrations for both modes will open from 8am on Jan 30 to 12pm on Jan 31.

Devotees may also consider fulfilling their vows at any Hindu temple allowing devotees to carry milk pots at their premises.

Thaipusam is a religious festival dedicated to the Hindu deity Murugan. During the festival, devotees carry paal kudam, or milk pots, as well as kavadi.

In Singapore, the festival is one of the most significant Hindu observances, drawing thousands of devotees who walk the procession route from Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani temple in Tank Road.

Last year, almost 16,000 devotees in Singapore made the 3.2km journey between the two temples.

[[nid:714517]]

editor@asiaone.com