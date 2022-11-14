'Thank god it was 6am not 6pm': False ceiling collapses, mother thankful kids asleep

After moving into their rented apartment for just two months, one family was suddenly awakened by a loud sound on Sunday morning (Nov 13) only to find that part of their ceiling had collapsed.

Gong, 37, took to TikTok on Sunday (Nov 13) to share more about the harrowing incident which happened at around 6am on the same day.

The 13-second video showed snippets of the aftermath, where the entire false ceiling near the window had given way.

Parts of the false ceiling dangled above the ground and the floor was also covered in debris.

"Thank god the [incident happened] 6am not 6pm," Gong said gratefully in the captions.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Gong said that she and her husband were suddenly jolted out of their sleep by a "loud bang" that morning.

"I guess [the false ceiling] hit all the toys and it dropped on the floor," she theorised.

Miraculously, nothing was damaged and Gong said "even [her] plant survived". There was just a small scratch on her child's toy rack, she added.

Gong said that her family of four are currently renting the walk-up apartment while they wait for their new home to be ready.

It has been two months since they moved in.

She said that they've since informed the landlord of the incident and a contractor has been engaged to start works on the false ceiling on Tuesday.

She added that she was told the ceiling will be fixed by Thursday.

'We could have been killed'

Earlier in June, Wendy Liu returned home to find that the false ceiling of her newly-renovated master bedroom in Queenstown had collapsed onto her bed.

During the time of the incident, she had coincidentally taken her three children to the void deck downstairs.

"I was stunned. If the kids and I were playing with our mobile phones and tablets on the bed like we usually do, we could have been killed," she said.

Following the incident, the renovation company provided her family with temporary accommodation at a hotel, and promised to fix the damage in her bedroom, she said then.

