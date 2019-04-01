Thankful his wife was saved, he cycles 180km to raise money for Singapore Red Cross

Seven years ago, chef Jeremy Nguee, 38, almost lost his wife who had suffered complications during childbirth.

Madam Liang Shumin was saved with 37 bags of blood supplied by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

It made him realise he could not just cruise through life but had to do more to help others.

So on March 16 and 17, he took part in a 180km cycling event across Batam to raise money for the Red Cross Home for the Disabled.

In 2012, Mr Nguee and Madam Liang were overjoyed when their son Shane was born.

But Madam Liang was rushed to the operating theatre just five minutes after they handed their son back to the paediatrician.

She had suffered a rare complication where the amniotic fluid enters the mother's blood circulation. It led to a constriction of blood vessels, poor oxygen supply to vital tissues, and the inability of the blood to coagulate, which could cause the patient to bleed to death.

After a five-hour operation, the medical team saved Madam Liang from a complication that only one in 10 women survive.

Mr Nguee told The New Paper: "It doesn't really strike you until it hits close to home. For both my wife and son to be here today is really a miracle.

"Just being able to be together now and doing small things together has a new meaning."

Afterwards, Mr Nguee felt donating blood was not enough and wanted to support the SRC however he could.

He was one of 52 cyclists who cycled 180km across Batam for Tour Le Care, a fund-raising event run by SRC, which raised $310,000 for the Red Cross Home for the Disabled.

This home is one of the local community services provided by SRC, with other services supporting the vulnerable such as the elderly and low-income families.

Mr Nguee said the many slopes, the wind and scorching heat made it feel like the cycling would never end.

And this made him realise the gravity of the work SRC does.

He said: "It is a constant challenge but it never gives up, slows down or checks out."

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of SCR, commended Mr Ngue's efforts.

He told TNP: "It is always heartwarming to hear about individuals like Jeremy, whose personal Red Cross experiences have inspired them to give back to those in need."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.