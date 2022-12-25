'Thanks for ruining his rice bowl': Netizens split in opinions after passenger uploads clip of private hire driver using phone while driving

A Gojek driver was caught on video using a mobile phone while driving by a passenger in the back seat on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The video was posted online by SG Road Vigilante the next day. The incident purportedly happened in a Toyota Altis travelling along Geylang Bahru.

The 37-second clip shows the uncle holding the phone to his ear with his left hand while driving in the rain as the windshield wipers were on. At one point, he took his other hand off the steering wheel to tap on the screen of the phone. He was conversing with a woman as a female voice can be heard from the phone speaker.

He asked: "How about the Chinese New Year one? What is that?

The woman on the phone replied: "Chinese New Year, basically we have a buffet lunch for our driver."

The driver: "Free lunch?"

Woman: "Yah, correct."

The video ends after that.

In response to a Stomp query, a Gojek spokesman said: "The safety and well-being of our customers and driver-partners is our utmost concern, and we do not condone any behaviour that violates our policies.

"Our policies around safety and conduct are clearly emphasised during the driver-partner onboarding process.

"We looked into this case as soon as it was brought to our attention and have spoken to both the customer and driver-partner involved to resolve the matter and take necessary action."

Netizens were split on whether the passenger should have taken the video and shared it online.

Some accused the passenger of breaking the driver's rice bowl while others believed the passenger did the right thing.

Under the Road Traffic Act, a driver of a vehicle who holds in his hand a mobile communication device and operates any of its communicative or other functions while the vehicle is in motion on a road or in a public place is guilty of an offence.

Offenders may face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.