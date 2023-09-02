'Tharman earned a mandate from Singaporeans': Ng Kok Song concedes defeat in Presidential Election

Ng Kok Song has conceded defeat in the Presidential Election, after receiving only 15.72 per cent of the votes.

After the Elections Department released the sample count on Friday (Sept 1) night, a sombre Ng said to reporters: "I have decided to concede to Tharman because I do not want to keep all of you from your bedtime.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no need to wait a few more hours in order to get the final result. The result is clear."

Ng arrived at the office of his social media agency on Friday night at about 10pm, accompanied by his fiancee, Sybil Lau.

The final result of the election saw his competitors, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam receiving 70.40 per cent of the votes, and former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian receiving 13.88 per cent.

The former GIC investment chief added that when he came forward to stand for the presidency, his number one goal was to ensure that the people of Singapore exercised their right to vote during this presidential election.

"I think I have accomplished that goal because the presidential election did take place today."

Ng also congratulated Tharman and said that he is "delighted" and "very glad" for him.

"He has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore."

In his speech, Ng also took the time to thank Singaporeans who voted for him, his character referees and assenters, as well as his campaign team and his family.

Low percentage of votes a price Ng was 'willing to pay'

When asked for his thoughts on the low percentage of votes that he received as compared to Tharman, Ng said it was a price he was "willing to pay to give Singaporeans the opportunity to exercise their right to vote".

He further shared that he intends to go back to running his company, Avanda Investment Management, so that he can continue "developing Singapore into a financial centre".

"And of course, I'm looking forward to going back and spending more time with Cotton and Max (his pets) because I've neglected them over the last few months."

On Friday morning, Ng Kok Song cast his vote at Katong Community Centre, while Lau did so at Cairnhill Community Centre.

The couple then made visits to nine polling stations in the afternoon, including Block 832 at Hougang Central, HDB Hub at Toa Payoh, Block 348 at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 and Block 2D Boon Tiong Road.

No party, no posters and banners

On the first day of his campaign trail, Ng visited Block 475A Upper Serangoon Crescent, the former site of his village in Kangkar, where he kissed the ground hours after being confirmed as a presidential candidate.

Throughout his campaign, Ng stressed that he was the only 'non-partisan' candidate in the running, citing Tharman's role as a former senior minister and member of the People's Action Party.

He also criticised his other competitor, former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian for "politicising" the Presidential Election by seeking endorsement from Progress Singapore Party chairman Tan Cheng Bock.

Unlike his competitors, Ng did not have any physical posters or banners put up around the island, as he did not have enough manpower resources and he also wanted to have an "environmentally-friendly" campaign.

Instead, he took to social media to promote his campaign messages, and even delighted netizens with videos of his pets, Max and Cotton.

Reflecting on his campaign strategy, Ng said on Friday night he did not think he could have done anything differently.

Choosing to leave the results to the political analysts, Ng said: "I have discovered in this campaign the power of social media. I've also discovered the power of our younger generation of Singaporeans."

"They were the people who inspired me; they were the people who helped me convey my message to a whole generation of younger Singaporeans."

