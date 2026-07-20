President Tharman, Gan Kim Yong and Janil Puthucheary spotted at World Cup final screenings

Several Singapore politicians were spotted at community live screenings of the World Cup final early on Monday (July 20) morning.

Spain secured the title for a second time in a 1-0 victory over Argentina – which President Tharman Shanmugaratnam described as "beautiful end" to the tournament.

President Tharman, who watched the final match live at Taman Jurong Community Club, praised Spain for their performance in a Facebook post on Monday.

"They deserved the World Cup: Undefeated in all their matches, and utterly dominating the finals against Argentina," he wrote.

Tharman also shouted out the tiny island nation of Cabo Verde for being the dark horses of the World Cup, acknowledging that they were the only team to hold the champions to a draw this tournament.

"They both showed the world why football is called the beautiful game," he concluded, attaching a photo of Spanish player Ferran Tores celebrating his goal.

President Tharman, who served as the MP for Taman Jurong before resigning to run as president, was seen with his wife Jane Ittogi greeting members of the audience at Taman Jurong Community Club before the match started.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary were at One Punggol to watch the final.

They are MPs for Punggol GRC.

"Football truly brought our community together. Congratulations to Spain on being crowned Fifa World Cup champions!" Dr Janil said in a Facebook post.

He also thanked all the participants who showed up for the live screening, adding that it was a "memorable night of football, friendship, and community spirit".

Meanwhile, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh praised the team at Mediacorp Sports on Sunday for their quick upload of match highlights, adding that they were a "lifesaver" for those who may not be able to catch the match.

"Whether I decide to wake up or not [for the World Cup final], a heartfelt thank you to Mediacorp Sports for putting up the highlights of every game on YouTube practically as soon as each one ended throughout the course of the World Cup tournament," he said.

"Given the number of early morning games, the highlights were a lifesaver! Whoever at MediaCorp Sports was responsible for this, you deserve a man (or woman) of the match award!"

He concluded that he rooted for Spain for their "technical ability" for the final match, while also complimenting Argentina for their "amazing team spirit".

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com