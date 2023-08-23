PE2023: Tharman explains why campaign posters are necessary, doesn't think he has advantage over other candidates

Take a look around your neighbourhood and you'll likely find Tharman Shanmugaratnam's campaign posters on lamp posts — but how does he compare to other presidential candidates' campaign choices?

Tharman, 66, shared his thoughts on preparations of his campaign materials in a doorstop interview at Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday (Aug 23) evening.

Responding to a question by the media about the possibility of an "advantage" that he might have over other candidates, he said: "Not really — actually, I've spent a lot of time in the last month with my team, mobilising volunteers. We put a lot of effort into it."

Tharman also explained why he and his team put emphasis on physical posters and banners — elections are important, he said, but in reality there will still be people with no access to social media.

"The reality is that posters are necessary in our electoral landscape… I do want to reach out to everyone in our heartlands and have put great effort into mobilising volunteers," he added.

'Machinery' and sustainability

On Wednesday, presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian's daughter shared her gripes about Tharman's preparedness on social media, saying that the latter has "a whole strong political machinery behind him to support him".

Meanwhile, fellow presidential candidate Ng Kok Song revealed that his campaign will have no banners or posters due to his "limited resources".

"I don't have the manpower resources, or the party machinery to hang up posters on lamp posts all over the island," Ng, 75, said on Wednesday.

He then questioned the sustainability of utilising posters and banners for "a few days" before disposing of them.

Addressing these concerns, Tharman explained how sustainability was a key consideration.

He said that the paper used in his campaigning materials are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, while the ink used is soy-based.

Plastic boards that were utilised would also be reused for smaller boards, he added.

"We've been very conscious of this from day one," Tharman said. "Without busting our whole budget, we built sustainability into this whole process."

Pineapple: Tharman's runaway hit?

Tharman also touched on the symbol that he chose to represent his campaign — the pineapple.

Pointing to a durian stall beside him during the doorstop interview, Tharman said with a smile that the king of fruits was considered as well.

"We looked at the range of symbols and I was consulting quite a large group of people — of different age groups, by the way — and what was interesting is that we agreed on the pineapple in less than 10 seconds. It was just a hit," he recalled.

"It was something we liked, something we felt was easy to understand. And it was just likeable," Tharman added.

