Tharman says young Singaporeans 'all heroes in own stories', Ng Kok Song wants to inspire hope during anxiety

In a forum organised by CNA on Monday (Aug 28) night, the presidential candidates were asked how they plan to connect with young Singaporeans and involve them in writing the next chapter of the "Singapore story".

For Ng Kok Song, the "most important thing" is to inspire hope in younger Singaporeans.

He sensed a lot of anxiety about the future, said the 75-year-old, adding: "I talk about the three elements - self-help, government help and presidential help. I want to help them."

Ng said that besides the practice of meditation, he wants to help young Singaporeans develop more self-confidence by encouraging them to take up public speaking skills, and also encourage them to think about managing their personal finances.

As for Tharman Shanmugaratnam, he believes that young Singaporeans "will write the next chapter of the Singapore story by being heroes in their own stories."

"We've a lot more potential in each individual Singaporean than we often recognise," the 66-year-old said.

By tapping on the power of collective and peer support, teachers can give the weaker student a chance and let the reserves "play in the first team once in a while".

"That's the next Singapore chapter, and we can do it," said Tharman.

