Tharman Shanmugaratnam 'much prefers a contest' for the upcoming presidential election

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who intends to run in the upcoming presidential election, said on Sunday that he hoped for a contest and would not be “on the same team” as the Government if elected.

Speaking at the opening of ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town, he described his current role in the Government as being a defender in a football team, citing an analogy he has used in the past.

But he added that if he becomes president, he will be more like a referee.

“On football, I’m not on the same team as the Government once I’m president. Be very clear about that,” he said when asked by the media to use a sporting analogy to explain why he intends to run and what positions his fellow Jurong GRC MPs play.

“All I meant is that my cast of mind all along has been that I like being a defence. But I’m not in the same team.”

At the launch of sport village on Sunday, Mr Tharman tried his hand at indoor hockey and met with residents who wished him well.

Since making known his intention to step down as a senior minister and leave the People’s Action Party to run in the presidential election, Mr Tharman has been touted by commentators as a trump card in the polls. Some have also speculated that his popularity may deter other contestants.

Asked about this on Sunday, he said: “We have to see who comes up. But I certainly much prefer a contest.”

“Having a contest is important for me. I much rather win or lose with the contest. My whole approach is not to shy away from competition, it has always been that way. It’s how I prove myself.”

The issue of his independence has also come up for discussion among some who point out that he has been in politics for 22 years as a member of the PAP and a top leader in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long’s cabinet.

When asked, he declined to comment, adding that he was not in campaign mode for now and will talk about the issue later.

“But those who know me, know me quite well. They know who I really am and my views. So I’ll talk about that later. I really don’t want to get into what appears to be a campaign messaging at this point,” he said.

He stressed that he will still be in Government for the next month and will be concentrating on his work and duties.

He also said he will continue to be on some of the high-level panels if he is elected, if it serves Singapore’s interests.

Mr Tharman, 66, is the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring. He has given himself until July 7 to leave his posts in government and step down as MP for Jurong GRC, where was first elected to Parliament in November 2001, and has been re-elected four times since.

On what will happen in Jurong after he resigns, he had previously said the other MPs in the constituency, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Mr Xie Yao Quan and Mr Shawn Huang, will take over his duties.

Mr Huang will cover the Meet-the-People sessions at Taman Jurong, apart from his own at Jurong Spring. The other three MPs will take turns to help at other events.

Mr Tharman said he was sad to step down as MP, adding that his residents too had expressed sadness though they wished him well. “I think they will be very well taken care of and I wish them all well personally, as families and for the whole community. Jurong will be OK,” he added.

His current posts include Senior Minister since 2019, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies since 2015, and MAS chairman since 2011. He has been deputy chairman of GIC since 2019, and chairs its Investment Strategies Committee.

His previously held portfolios include deputy prime minister, finance minister and education minister.

