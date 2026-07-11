President Tharman to make 3-day state visit to Malaysia from July 13

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a three-day state visit to Malaysia from July 13 to 15.

The visit is at the invitation of Malaysia King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and will be President Tharman's first state visit to Malaysia since becoming Singapore's ninth president in September 2023.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday (July 11) that President Tharman's visit follows that of Sultan Ibrahim's state visit to Singapore in May 2024.

During his state visit, President Tharman will travel to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

In Kuala Lumpur, he will be accorded a state welcome ceremony at the Istana Negara, after which President Tharman will call on Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah.

They will also host a state banquet in President Tharman's honour.

While in Kuala Lumpur, he will receive a courtesy call by Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President Tharman is also scheduled to meet with leaders from the economic and finance sectors at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club (KLBC), engage business leaders at a breakfast roundtable, and attend a reception hosted for overseas Singaporeans in Malaysia.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah is the royal patron of the KLBC.

In Selangor, President Tharman will have an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and attend a lunch hosted by the Selangor royal family.

He will also meet with Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari and members of the Selangor state government.

President Tharman will be accompanied his spouse, Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Mayor of Central Singapore Denise Phua, MPs Nadia Samdin and Edward Chia, and officials from the President's Office and MFA.

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editor@asiaone.com