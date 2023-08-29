'Tharman is taking the point too far': Ng Kok Song rebuts ex-PAP minister's remarks on candidate's independence

Partisan or not — where is the line drawn?

Tharman is taking the point too far when he compared past political affiliations with anyone dependent on the government, Ng Kok Song said.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 29), Ng responded to comments Tharman had made in a presidential forum that aired on CNA on Monday.

Tharman, 66, had said: "Let's say you have a private company... or you have a fund management company that depends on government monies, does that make you not independent? Not necessarily."

The remark about a "fund management company" was clearly referring to him, said Ng, who is the co-founder and chairman of Avanda Investment Management.

Should he become president, Ng would "fully divest" ownership of Avanda.

"This is a worthwhile financial sacrifice to ensure the independence and impartiality of the office of the presidency," the 75-year-old said.

Ng added: "(Tharman) might as well say all Singaporeans are beholden to the government because all of us are impacted by government policies in one way or another.

"There is a big difference between being a senior government leader and the rest of us".

'Right to vote is very precious'

During a doorstop interview at Clementi on Tuesday evening, Ng addressed the topic of Singaporeans potentially spoiling votes in the presidential election, which render their votes null and void.

"I think the right to vote for every citizen is very precious — that's the reason why I came forward... I was concerned that there would have been a walkover if I had not come forward," Ng said.

He also shared his perspective on the options laid out for Singaporeans who are casting their votes in the upcoming election: two candidates who "represent the left and right of politics in Singapore" and a "centrist candidate".

"So I wish that Singaporeans will think carefully and make a choice — left, right or centre — but please don't spoil your vote. It will be a waste for you to do so."

Dealing with 'political cynicism'

In his statement, Ng reiterated that there exists "so much political cynicism" among Singaporeans today, adding that "Singaporeans feel the People's Action Party (PAP) wants to have the final say in everything".

The perception that the ruling party is controlling national institutions and key appointment holders has led to this, resulting in the "unhealthy and divisive" split between anti-PAP and pro-PAP, Ng said.

He elaborated on this during the doorstop interview at Clementi, stating that the president ought to be concerned by this division as the role of the president is to "unify the people of Singapore for an uncertain future".

Further complications would make this role more difficult, he said.

In his statement, Ng explained: "I am disputing [Tharman's] comments that this elected presidency should be about individuals. This presidential election goes beyond the individual.

"It is about the system of governance that Singapore needs to safeguard our future... At the highest level of Singapore’s governance, the elected presidency is the check and balance on the government, against profligacy or corruption."

