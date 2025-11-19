'After years of heartbreak': President Tharman leads tributes for Lions' Asian Cup qualification

The Lions celebrated their biggest accomplishment in Singapore football history, after securing a maiden Asian Cup qualification on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Their comeback 2-1 away win against Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium marked the first time the national football team qualified for the major tournament on merit.

The Lions were automatically included in the 1984 Asian Cup as hosts.

The team's accomplishment has delighted many Singaporeans, including politicians as well as President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who shared a congratulatory note online.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, President Tharman wrote: "Thank you, our Lions, for making history tonight!

"After years of heartbreak, the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time on performance."

He added: "Onward to Saudi Arabia in 2027."



Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also showed his support, writing: "Tonight our Lions roared! Congratulations on the win and on making history by qualifying for the Asian Cup on merit.

"To the players, coaches and the whole team — thank you for your grit, heart and never-say-die spirit. You’ve made Singapore proud and we are with you all the way!"

Other politicians also shared their elation at the news, including Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

Neo congratulated the team on their accomplishment and also wished their captain, Hariss Harun, a happy birthday.

"Our Lions have made history. Singapore has qualified for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time ever," he wrote. "Well done, Lions! And Happy Birthday Captain [Hariss Harun]!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRM6BDtkg0I/?hl=en[/embed]

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov 19), Lim wrote: "Like many long-suffering fans of Singapore football, I've often looked back fondly to the days when our Lions filled the National Stadium with fans, and the Kallang roar filled our hearts with pride.

"Growing up, I looked up to the sporting prowess of stars like V. Sundramoorthy, David Lee, of course, the legend of local football, Fandi Ahmad.

"So it is perhaps fitting that as Singapore makes a giant leap in our sporting history — qualifying for the Asian Cup for the first time — that it was one of his sons, Ilhan Fandi, whose goals saw us through."

He added: "Congratulations to the entire team: The players, coaches, support staff, and the die-hard fans."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRN8syBEuiB/?hl=en[/embed]

In a Facebook post before yesterday's match, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong had expressed his well wishes to the team: "Caught up with the Lions this morning at breakfast ahead of tonight’s match," he wrote.

"I am sure it will be a tough match at Kai Tak this evening against a strong Hong Kong team, but I see that our boys are focused, determined, and ready. Wishing them all the very best!"

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/edwintongSC/posts/pfbid05eyp4in1fJW5LBa8JoydewRH3kxJvT3hc9d1rKFsmwK6jQKSCsHfd7gYAyZBG2CWl[/embed]

[[nid:725481]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com