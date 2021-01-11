That's my spot: Cabby and private-hire driver clash over drop-off point at Wisma Atria

Whose lane is it anyway?

Two men — a cabby and a private-hire driver — were arrested after duking it out behind Wisma Atria on Saturday morning (Jan 9) over the mall's drop-off lane, the police confirmed.

The dispute arose because the private-hire driver had pulled into the drop-off lane — meant for taxis — to allow his passenger to alight under shelter, a security guard working at the mall told Shin Min Daily News.

"It was raining that day. The private-hire car stopped in the taxi's lane so their passenger could alight, but because of that the taxi couldn't turn in, which made the latter unhappy," the guard said.

The cabby got out of his car to knock on the private-hire driver's door before they started arguing.

In a video, which was uploaded to social media the same day, the cabby could be seen raining blows on the younger driver's head, pummelling him to the ground and even kicking him as the latter tried to stand up.

The private-hire driver also allegedly brandished a knife, the Chinese daily reported.

"My colleague handled the traffic flow and informed our supervisors of what had happened, who then reported the incident to the police," the guard added. "After they arrived on scene, the police spoke to both parties before arresting the cabby. The younger driver was sent away in an ambulance."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said both men, aged 37 and 50, were arrested — the former for affray, criminal intimidation, possession of an offensive weapon and suspected drug-related offences, and the latter for affray.

They also confirmed that the younger man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing with the help of a 33-year-old woman the police added.

rainercheung@asiaone.com