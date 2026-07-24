Australian woman allegedly stole from Changi Airport shop in June, arrested on return in July

A 21-year-old Australian woman, who allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport in June, was arrested upon her return to Singapore last week.

She will be charged in court on Friday (July 24).

Police said in a news release on Thursday evening that the incident happened at about 11.30pm on June 11, at The Shilla Duty Free outlet located in the transit area of Terminal 1.

According to the police, an employee at the outlet noticed a box of perfume, valued at $312.80, missing from the display shelf.

Checks on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage show the woman taking the item from the display shelf and leaving without making payment.

Her identity was established and she was arrested upon her return on July 18.

If found guilty of the offence of theft in dwelling, she could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of shop theft cases, adding that retailers are increasingly leveraging CCTV footages to lodge police reports against shoplifters, even when immediate apprehension is not possible.

"This serves as a significant deterrent – even if offenders manage to evade detection at the time of the offence.

"CCTV evidence greatly increases the likelihood of their eventual identification, and they will face the full brunt of the law," the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com