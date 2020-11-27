'A therapy horse is not a circus animal': Boutique clarifies after in-store horse-petting event draws backlash

Setting up a mini petting zoo in an Orchard Road boutique may be unconventional but does it fall within the realm of animal cruelty?

Following online pushback over a fundraiser where guests will get to meet and pet miniature horses in its ION Orchard boutique, homegrown fashion label In Good Company clarified in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 24) that the horses are "specially selected and trained therapy animals".

It will be going ahead with the event, which is scheduled to be held over three weekends in December, the company added.

The fashion brand had announced its Miniature Horse Sessions, held in partnership with animal charity Equal, on Nov 15.

Each ticket is priced at $50 and covers admission for two to interact with two therapy horses rescued and trained by Equal. The ticket also comes with two complimentary drinks from Plain Vanilla Bakery, a photo with the horses, and one $50 In Good Company voucher.

All proceeds will go to Equal, which offers horse-based therapy to youths, the elderly, and those with special needs.

In Good Company will also be making an additional $50 donation to Equal for every ticket sold.

Several comments on the event drew some 'neigh'-sayers, who raised concerns about the horses' well-being.

Responding to the backlash, In Good Company assured concerned members of the public that they, together with Equal, have taken measures to ensure the horses' safety and well-being and that "nothing's been left to chance".

The measures include modifying a trailer to transport the horses in comfort, acclimatising the horses, keeping the event small, giving them regular breaks, ensuring that the sessions are not rushed, and having their trainers present.

Addressing worries that the horses could get stressed by the mall environment, In Good Company shared that it is "not a big change" from what they are used to.

"Equal's therapy horses go out a lot. They go to nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and even HDB estates in order to work with young kids with autism and the elderly with emotional issues."

They had chosen to hold the event at their ION Orchard boutique to give more exposure to Equal's work, they explained.

"A therapy horse is not a circus animal. Rather, a therapy horse has a similar role to a guide dog — to help.

"In the same way that a guide dog helps the sight-impaired, a therapy horse helps humans in need through animal-assisted learning. This event aims to show people that."

Equal's CEO Ng Tze Yong also addressed the concerns in a statement of his own, writing that he and his team had decided to proceed with the event "only when we were satisfied our animals would not be harmed in any way".

He added: "We promise everyone that we will make sure the horses will not only be safe and well, they will enjoy the outings too."

Despite the controversy, all tickets to the fundraiser have already been snapped up, according to In Good Company's website.

