'There are kids here': Passengers plead as fight erupts on Scoot flight from Xi'an to Singapore

Two passengers got into a fist fight while disembarking from a Scoot flight.

In a 20-second video posted to Reddit on Tuesday (Dec 24), the two men were seen in a heated conflict while waiting to get off the plane.

The men exchanged punches with each other, as other passengers pleaded with them to stop fighting.

One of the passengers can be heard repeatedly shouting: "Stop fighting! There are kids here!"

A spokesperson from Scoot told 8world the conflict occurred on the Dec 24 flight TR135 from Xi'an to Singapore.

Crew members later intervened to stop the fight, following safety protocols, said the spokesperson, adding that there were no further disruptions to the passengers disembarking.

Scoot also reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

AsiaOne has reached out to Scoot for more information.

[[nid:701061]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com