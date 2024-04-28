'There were loud, popping noises': Python seen attacking vehicles in Teck Whye is rescued by Acres

SINGAPORE - Retiree Calvin Yeo was driving in Teck Whye with his son on April 27 when they spotted a creature on the road jumping and appearing to bite the tyres of moving vehicles.

Upon getting closer, the pair spotted a 2m-long python attacking at least five passing vehicles in the middle of a two-lane road near Block 136 Teck Whye Lane at 10.45pm.

The 63-year-old said: “It’s my first time seeing a big snake in an urban area. It was quite scary and aggressive. The snake’s belly was bulging like it had just eaten an animal the size of a cat.”

He added that there were “loud, popping noises” when the snake struck at the vehicles for over 30 minutes.

Mr Yeo and his son parked nearby and stood about two to three metres away from the reptile. Vehicles slowed down and avoided the snake as they passed by the area, he added.

When contacted, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said the python was sluggish in movement as it had just eaten.

Acres co-chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan said: “Because of their sluggishness, (snakes) become vulnerable and will generally be more defensive. This will explain the snake’s behaviour in being defensive against passing vehicles,” he said.

The python was likely finding a safe spot to hide and was distressed by the possibility of being run over by vehicles, he added.

[[nid:658583]]

As the python’s actions had frightened a group of about 20 people who had gathered, Mr Yeo helped direct traffic from the road while his 33-year-old son called the police, who arrived within minutes.

He added that two Acres workers later arrived at the scene and rescued the python.

Acres said on April 28 that it dispatched a team to rescue the snake after it received a call from the police on April 27 night.

The snake was checked for injuries and will be released into a suitable habitat, added the wildlife rescue group.

Acres dispatched a team to rescue the snake after it received a call from the police. PHOTO: KELVIN YEO

“Snakes are generally shy animals,” said Mr Balakrishnan. “In most cases, bite incidents involving people occur when people provoke or try to harm or capture the snake themselves. If you let the snake be, it will go about its own business.”

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), people should stay calm and back away slowly, giving the snake space to retreat.

They are advised not to approach or attempt to handle the snake. Pets should be kept on a tight leash as they might chase the snake and frighten it.

If people need assistance, they can call NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or Acres’ hotline at 9783-7782.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.