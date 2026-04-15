'There's a cockroach inside': Pest crawls over pastries in Changi Airport T1 cafe, shocks customer

A customer was shocked after he spotted the insect crawling over pastries at a cafe in Changi Airport Terminal 1, according to a TikTok video uploaded by user Mozzarellapapi last Friday (April 10).

In the video of the incident which occurred last Thursday, Mozzarellapapi shared that he was "just about to eat" at a Paul Singapore outlet but had to leave after he sighted the pest.

"There was a freaking cockroach crawling all over the croissants," he said.

The video then cuts to him zooming into a croissant in the cafe's display case with a small cockroach slowly crawling over the pastry's surface.

"There's a cockroach inside," he tells the staff attending to him, who then reaches in to check.

The insect is then seen crawling along the glass of the display case.

Mozzarellapapi then ends the video, stating that he left the shop, with disgust evident on his face.

The video has garnered over 120,000 views as at Thursday afternoon.

Possible risk to health

Many users were shocked by the sight, outraged at the potential health hazard that this might pose.

"Sure will get stomach-ache one," a user complained.

Another commented: "As an immunocompromised person, this scares me even more to eat outside."

Other users also questioned if cafe staff got rid of the possibly contaminated pastries, or if they continued their service as per normal.

"It's a baby cockroach," a user also pointed out. "Means there's more somewhere."

AsiaOne has contacted Paul Singapore for more information.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated that it is looking into the matter.

The agency stressed that food safety is a joint responsibility and that food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices."

Should sufficient evidence be obtained, the SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action, it added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com