'There's not much of a scene': Singapore fan of Conan O'Brien goes on his podcast, talks about local dating scene

A Singapore fan named Dee appeared on an episode of former US talk show host Conan O'Brien's podcast released on Thursday (April 13).

Calling in via Zoom, Dee said it was 6am in Singapore when the podcast was recorded. Along with O'Brien, the 22-minute episode was co-hosted by his assistant Sona Movsesian and producer Matt Gourley.

Dee, 27, talked about working in a hair salon and her romantic life.

When O'Brien asked about the Singapore dating scene, she said: "There's not much of a scene, I would say. Well, there is, but not one that goes well with me. So I don't know. There's things happening here and there."

The portion of the podcast where Dee talked about dating is excerpted in a six-minute YouTube video on the Team Coco channel.

When Dee said O'Brien should visit Singapore, he asked what he would do here.

She said: "We're going to take a lot of walks. I wish I could tell you there's beautiful things to see, but really, it's just skyscrapers. It's really sunny. That's not going to be good for you. It's the tropics, right? Maybe you shouldn't come then because it's really hot."

O'Brien laughed and said: "Dee, you spoke for like 30 seconds and went from 'you've got to come' to 'you really shouldn't come'."

Gourley commented: "Maybe not the tourism board for you."

