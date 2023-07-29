'There's still hope left in this world': Stranger travels from JB to Singapore to return man his wallet

A Stomp contributor was heartened by the kindness of a stranger who literally crossed borders to return her neighbour his wallet.

Stomp contributor Yen Sim shared with Stomp a photo of a note left by the good Samaritan at her neighbour's door on July 20.

The note asked the neighbour if he had lost his wallet in Johor Bahru (JB) and left their contact number so that he could retrieve it.

"There is still hope left in this world," she said.

"My neighbour lost his wallet in JB and a local who was there picked it up and came all the way to leave a note at his gate.

"He won't realise it until the weekend because he only comes to his unit on weekends."

