'These are isolated cases, not systemic issues': SMRT addresses recent train breakdowns

The recent train disruptions are isolated incidents and not indicative of systemic issues, said SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai.

Speaking to media at Kim Chuan Depot on Wednesday (Sept 17), Lam explained that a faulty component in the power system caused a signalling failure, affecting services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah stations on Sept 16.

"The component has since been isolated, and train services resumed as normal this morning," he said.

For the Sept 17 breakdown on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Lam said SMRT is working with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to investigate a signalling fault that required a system restart.

"To minimise inconvenience during the morning peak, commuters were disembarked and advised to use alternate lines," he said, adding that train services were temporarily suspended for about 30 minutes.

Lam noted that in each incident, SMRT staff acted swiftly to prioritise commuter safety, activated recovery measures, and provided free bus bridging services.

"These are isolated cases, not systemic issues across the rail network," said Mr Lam.

This comes after three train service disruptions occurred on Sept 14, 16 and 17.

Enhanced crowd management measures

Lam added that SMRT will work closely with LTA and OEM partners to strengthen rail reliability by focusing on three key areas.

"One, carry out a detailed assessment of our rail assets as part of our commitment to long-term reliability. We will strengthen the lifecycle management of our rail systems, accelerate asset renewal and upgrading where needed," he said.

"Second, we will jointly carry out technical audits of critical systems to identify gaps, areas for improvement, and response procedures. These include power signalling, train and track system audits

"Third, when handling incidents, we apply a safety first approach for both commuters and staff. "

While acknowledging the inconvenience these incidents have caused, Lam stressed that precautionary safety checks — typically lasting two to three hours — are necessary to ensure everyone's safety.

To further support commuters and improve train breakdown recovery time, Lam said, SMRT has also started piloting enhanced crowd management measures since September.

"Our staff are now equipped with improved tools to help guide passengers, especially at major interchanges during peak periods," he added.

