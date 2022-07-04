These guys performed parkour at Ang Mo Kio. Guess who was watching them?

It's not every day that you have the Prime Minister watching you perform parkour moves.

Some parkour practitioners had the honour last Saturday (July 2) when Lee Hsien Loong himself popped by their jam session at Blk 440 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

One of the participants, Leonard Chiang, uploaded a selfie he took with PM Lee on TikTok, alongside a clip of him doing cool flips on a staircase.

The 29-year-old, who has been practising parkour for 11 years, told AsiaOne he managed to have a short chat with the Ang Mo Kio MP when he approached the latter for a selfie.

"He's quite friendly, I just welcomed him back from his Africa trip... He told us to stay safe."

PM Lee stayed to watch them performing parkour moves for about an hour, Chiang added.

Another participant, Sulaiman Razak, also uploaded a video of him clapping for them.

Sulaiman, a parkour coach with 12 years' experience, told AsiaOne that Parkour Singapore has held two monthly jams in the Ang Mo Kio constituency since Covid-19 regulations were eased.

Their last jam session was held on June 26 at the same location. There was also a previous session in Hougang in April.

AsiaOne also spoke with Koh Chen Pin, president of Parkour Singapore, who said that the Ang Mo Kio Town Council approached the group to put together a showcase for PM Lee as he conducted a community visit in the area.

PM Lee also posted a picture of them in action on his Facebook page, with the caption: "Caught a group from Parkour Singapore in action during one of their jam sessions. A fun way to spend Youth Day!"

Youth Day was celebrated on July 3 this year.

