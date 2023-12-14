'They are a clear distraction': Gojek driver suspended for bringing parrot into car

Polly may want a cracker - but this passenger may have wanted Polly out of the vehicle.

A Gojek driver has received a suspension after bringing a pet parrot on board his vehicle and petting it while driving, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Dec 13).

The passenger who reported this incident, a civil servant surnamed Xiao, told Shin Min that she had gotten into the car at about 7am on Nov 22 while rushing to work.

As she entered, she realised that there was a parrot standing on the driver's shoulder, staring at her.

According to photographs provided by Xiao, the parrot is a female Eclectus Parrot, which can reportedly go for over $2,000.

She brushed it off because she needed to get to work, but as the ride progressed the parrot began to screech at her, which she surmised to be due to her presence.

The driver then petted the parrot, speaking to it to soothe it - while keeping only one hand on the steering wheel.

Her 22-minute ride was a fearful one as the parrot kept squawking at her and the driver also swerved a little when turning at a bend, Xiao told Shin Min.

"Whatever the reason was for bringing the parrot onto the car, they're a clear distraction and driving under such circumstances can be quite dangerous," she added.

Xiao also complained that she wasn't notified of the additional 'passenger' on board the vehicle, further stating that the driver never explained why there was a parrot present in the car.

"Although the parrot didn't fly anywhere during the trip, how can we be sure that it won't attack people?"

Driver suspended

Responding to queries from Shin Min, Gojek shared that they had taken action to resolve the problem after speaking with both the passenger and the driver.

The Gojek spokesperson also added that they intend to create a safe environment for passengers and ensure that drivers' behaviours meet the company's high standards.

Speaking with AsiaOne, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson shared that the driver has been suspended following this incident. Investigations are still ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Gojek for more information.

ALSO READ: Lost and found: Local actress tearfully reunites with pet dog spotted running on highway

khooyihang@asiaone.com