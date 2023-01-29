'They asked which gang we were from': Man assaulted by 4 drunk persons in Geylang

A Stomp contributor alleged that four drunken men assaulted him at Lorong 18 Geylang on Jan 17 at 3am.

Sharing a video of the men in the middle of the road with two of them doing push-ups for some reason, Stomp contributor MP said they were causing a public nuisance.

"They first harassed me and my friend, asking us which gang we were from, and then proceeded to assault me," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"When I tried to walk away, one of them punched my pack. When I turned back, another punched my right jaw for literally no reason. We managed to get to safety in the car and called the police.

"They also punched another innocent man for no reason and he was flat on the floor. They blocked traffic and taunted drivers passing by."

The Stomp contributor said the police came, but no one was arrested. He also made a police report on the same day in Bedok.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

