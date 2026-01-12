'They didn't suffer much pain': Couple married for 70 years die just 3 days apart

After spending 70 years blissfully married, a Singaporean couple died just three days apart.

A joint funeral was held for Huang Fangping, 93, and Wang Yamei, 88, (transliterated) on Sunday (Jan 11), after they passed on Jan 8 and Jan 5 respectively, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The couple had lived across the street from each other in Tiong Bahru when they were young, their son Huang Zaihe, 60, told Shin Min.

The couple had never spoken to each other before, and their relationship began after Huang bought Wang a cup of coffee. They eventually got married when Wang turned 18 and had been together since.

The couple had been in good health until a year ago, when Wang experienced stomach problems, the son Huang said.

She was eventually diagnosed with stomach cancer and had surgery. She died on Jan 5.

Her husband died three days later, after paying respects to her remains before her coffin was sealed.

Their son said that the funeral of his mother was scheduled for Jan 9, but was postponed to Jan 11 so that the funeral of his parents could be held at the same time.

After cremation, their ashes were placed together, reported Shin Min.

The couple's other son, Huang Zai Lai, said: "I didn't expect it to be only a few days apart, but the fact that they passed away together puts the family at ease, and neither of my parents suffered much pain or struggle."

