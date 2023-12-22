'They didn't think it through': Disgruntled Havelock residents on climbing 51 steps just to reach lift

Although lifts are meant to enhance accessibility, some residents over at Havelock Road aren't too happy about the location of a particular one.

Chen Miuxuan (transliteration) told 8world that she has to climb two flights of stairs just to get to a lift which links to an overhead bridge connecting to Jalan Kukoh.

This bridge is located next to a bus stop along Havelock Road.

The 76-year-old, who lives in Jalan Kukoh, said: "Sometimes I see people carry heavy luggage, and some elderly people using crutches to climb the stairs, which is very difficult.

"I'm getting old, I don't think my knees can take it anymore," she lamented to the Chinese media outlet.

When AsiaOne visited the overhead bridge on Friday (Dec 22), a few elderly folks were spotted climbing up and down the staircase while holding on to the handrails tightly.

Residents who need to get to the bus stop across Jalan Kukoh will need to climb down 28 steps and climb up another 23 steps just to get to the lift — which adds up to 51 steps in total.

'Our legs can't take it'

Other residents in the area interviewed by 8world remarked that the lift is a "white elephant" — a project that costs a lot of money but has very little practical use.

A resident surnamed Wong, who is in his 80s, told AsiaOne: "It's very inconvenient, we have to climb up and down the stairs just to use the lift.

"Many of us are old and our legs can't take it. Whoever designed this didn't think it through."

Wong, who lives at block 2 Jalan Kukoh added: "It would make more sense if they built a ramp instead of the staircase. I hope the government can do something about it."

On the other hand, 43-year-old Ahmad who frequents the Jalan Kukoh area told AsiaOne that he doesn't see an issue with the stairs.

"I'm still strong, but I can see why it would be an issue for the elderly people that live here," he added.

Another resident told 8world: "This is an elderly estate, younger people like us take the stairs and we're already out of breath. How do you expect elderly people to climb up the stairs?"

Besides the many steps that they have to climb to get to the overhead bridge, the residents also griped that there were more than 60 steps at the staircase linking the estate area between Jalan Minyak and Jalan Kukoh.

They expressed that they hoped to see more elderly-friendly facilities built there soon.

Plans for a ramp: Town council

In response to 8world's queries, the Jalan Besar Town Council shared they have plans to build a ramp connecting Jalan Kukoh to the lift, and are currently seeking approval from the authorities to begin construction.

They added that they plan to start constructing the ramp in the first quarter of 2024, and hope to complete it by the third quarter — depending on the weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

The town council also said that the lift was constructed after taking in feedback from the residents. They later added a ramp in front of the lift to accommodate wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.

