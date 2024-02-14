'They pestered devotees for ang baos': 15 monks surround people in Bugis to collect alms during CNY

Some devotees visiting the famous Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple during Chinese New Year found themselves surrounded by a group of 15 monks asking for alms.

Shin Min Daily News was alerted to the situation by a reader, who thought that the monks were behaving in an inappropriate and undignified manner.

A Shin Min reporter visiting Waterloo Street on Monday (Feb 12) saw some hundred-odd members of the public and devotees near the Buddhist temple, which had set up barricades at the entrances and exits for crowd control.

The reporter observed that the group of monks had split up and positioned themselves around the temple, with some standing at the entrance and exit.

Hence, devotees visiting the temple would pass by at least one monk.

Once devotees stopped walking or took cash out, the monks would flock to them and ask for alms. While some members of public would ignore the group, others would give $2 to the monks, according to Shin Min.

A monk standing at the end of the queue was observed to be the most proactive of the group, as he repeatedly stopped devotees to collect alms. He would swiftly take the money and stuff it into his bag before leaving.

Taking money from hands of devotees

The monks also appeared to target the elderly.

80-year-old retiree Yu was one of those approached by the group. When asked about her thoughts on the monks' actions, she said: "I'd consider the giving of alms as a merit-making activity."

A stall holder in the area told Shin Min that the monks would surround people who had cash in hand, with some blatantly plucking money out of the devotees' hands.

The monks appeared at the temple on the first day of Chinese New Year and lingered at the area from dawn to dusk, a tissue seller surnamed Hong added.

"They pestered devotees for ang baos, and some took money from devotees' hands. They didn't behave like monks at all," he said.

Hong lamented that his business was also affected by the monks who crowded the temple's entrance and exit.

Monks typically do not collect money

When interviewed, one of the monks told Shin Min that he has been in Singapore for about a month and said the group are from different countries including Laos, Malaysia and Thailand.

The monk, who declined to be named, claimed to be the person in charge of the group of 15 monks. He said that he came to Waterloo Street to pray for the devotees but refused to elaborate.

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, told Shin Min that based on their attire, the group of monks spotted at the temple practise Theravada Buddhism.

According to him, monks typically accept only food items and not money when collecting alms.

"This is to maintain the dignity and good image of Buddhism and to prevent the misuse of cash collected," he explained.

If financial aid is needed, the monks can contact relevant organisations or Theravada Buddhist temples in Singapore for assistance.

Under the Charities Act, organisations carrying out fund-raising for foreign charitable purposes in Singapore must apply to the Commissioner of Charities for a permit at least 30 days before the fund-raising appeal is to be held.

For funds raised from members of the public, 80 per cent of the funds raised must be applied for charitable purposes within Singapore. The remaining 20 per cent of the funds may be remitted for overseas charitable purposes.

