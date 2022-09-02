'They threatened to put me in jail': Singaporean says he was roughed up by 'police' in Chennai

Visiting India for the first time, one Singaporean man was looking forward to enjoying himself while on holiday with his family.

Unfortunately, his anticipation quickly turned into fear when he encountered a group of aggressive men claiming to be plainclothes police officers at the Chennai International Airport.

Annil Ravin took to TikTok to recount his harrowing experience when he landed in Chennai with his family on Thursday (Sept 1).

https://www.tiktok.com/@annilravin/video/7138352769068551425?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In the minute-long video, the 29-year-old, who owns a food catering business, said it all began when a man dressed in civilian clothes approached his mother at the airport, grabbed her passport and walked off.

Instinctively, Annil chased after the stranger and snatched the passport out of his hands.

Explaining the rationale for his actions, Annil said he had heard stories of passengers grabbing the passports of other passengers to purchase duty-free items at airports.

"I was then surrounded by about five people who were dressed in plainclothes, they told me they were police," he told AsiaOne over the phone.

Recounting the incident in greater detail, Annil said: "They told me they were going to bring me in for investigation, they said they were going to beat me up and put me in jail."

However, he pointed out that none of them had any identification to prove that they were indeed policemen.

On his end, he said that he was too afraid to ask them to prove that they were bona fide policemen.

No one helped them

Describing how he felt at that point, Annil remembered "helplessly looking around" hoping that someone would come to his help.

"It wasn't an organised briefing or anything, they were just angry about the fact that I snatched back [my mother's] passport," he added.

"I was so shocked by it, I was shaking."

Although there were airport staff present at the scene, Annil said that nobody came forward to help him or his family.

Eventually, his mother pulled him away after apologising profusely to the group of men.

Annil told AsiaOne that he did not report the incident to the authorities as he did not want to cause more trouble.

"I just ranted on TikTok and thanked my lucky stars [that] nothing [bad] happened."

Annil's video has since received numerous comments from netizens who expressed their concern for him and his family.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Another netizen also advised Annil to call the embassy if something like this happens again.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Singaporeans travelling to India can register their trip online so that the ministry will be able to provide assistance should an emergency occur.

With borders gradually opening up, more Singaporeans have been travelling overseas and as a result, the number of incidents overseas have also increased.

Earlier this week, nightclub DJ and influencer Peggy Heng posted about how her Airbnb villa was burgled in Ibiza where among the stolen items were a pair of newly-purchased Rolex watches which amounted to $42,000.

In addition, two of her Rimowa luggage bags were also stolen.

When the couple approached the police for help, they apparently refused to do anything. And although the couple did buy travel insurance for their trip, it was not enough to cover the damages incurred from the burglary, she said.

ALSO READ: Pickpocket swipes Singaporean's car key in Paris, guess where his car is?

claudiatan@asiaone.com