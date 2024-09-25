'They were even angry': Crash survivor of KL-Singapore coach urges bus company to be 'more humane'

Imagine surviving an ordeal like this.

A Star Qisna coach travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore crashed into a ditch in Johor on Sept 22 just before 4am. The driver and four passengers were injured.

Eleven passengers were trapped in the vehicle and the windshield had to be cut open to rescue them.

Stomp contributor Sandy, who was on the coach, said she was not badly hurt, but her body ached since the accident.

After the crash near Ayer Hitam, according to her, the Stomp contributor and another female passenger were driven by car to Johor Bahru.

"I think the rescue team arranged it," said the Stomp contributor.

Since her coach trip was cut short because of the accident, the Stomp contributor contacted Star Qisna about a refund via WhatsApp.

The company responded by asking how she managed to reach her destination. When the Stomp contributor said that she took a car, the company asked: "Did you ask the driver who paid the car fare? Company or free?"

She replied: "We didn't ask. He didn't charge us."

The company messaged back: "He billed us X 30 the fare you paid." The Stomp contributor had paid around $19 for the coach ticket.

She responded with sarcasm: "So, okay. I got it. I should be just thankful that I am still alive."

That was when the Stomp contributor realised the company had blocked her on WhatsApp.

"How irresponsible," she told Stomp. "People's lives were at risk and they can just brush it off?

"They were even angry at us for having to pay 30 times the fare to the driver who dropped us to JB. I should just say to the company, 'Thank god your driver didn't make all of us die,' should I?

"At least be more humane."

Sharing screenshots of her convo with Star Qisna, the Stomp contributor said: "When a passenger is asking like that, they could be more kind instead of blocking me. Blocking means IDGAF attitude."

IDGAF stands for "I don't give a f***".

She added: "In my opinion, this company staff member who operates the WhatsApp has a lack of humanity."

From JB, the Stomp contributor hired a car for $20 to return to Singapore.

Stomp has contacted Star Qisna for more info.

[[nid:691546]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.