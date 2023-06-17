'They were not eating or drinking': Annoyed woman calls out men taking up food court table to play games

Any Singaporean would know how frustrating it is when you just want to sit down for a meal but can't find any empty tables or seats.

It was especially aggravating for Stomp contributor Armida, who visited Sinfoodie food court at Tai Seng Street on Wednesday afternoon (June 14).

Armida was looking for seats at the newly-opened food court at around 1pm when she spotted a group of three men who were playing games on their mobile phones while seated at a dining table.

A video taken by Armida shows how the group did not have any food or drinks on the table.

The Stomp contributor said: "There was a lunch crowd but these three gents didn't want to give up their seats to those waiting for a table. Their table was clean and they were not eating or drinking (probably already done with their meal), just playing with their phones.

"At first, I thought they were waiting for their food to arrive. But no, by the time we finished eating, they were still in the same position.

"We managed to find a table, order food, eat and finish our meal, which took around 30 minutes, but they were still playing with their phones.

"I took the video at 1.21pm when the food court was less crowded, though all the tables were still occupied. The three gents were there since around or even before 1pm.

"This food court is very busy during lunch so it is a bit upsetting to see what they were doing."

Sinfoodie is a 24-hour food court that opened in April 2023.

