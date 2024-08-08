'They were waiting': Singaporean motorcyclist accuses Malaysian bikers of ganging up to stage accident on Causeway

One Singaporean biker has accused several Malaysian bikers of harassing him after staging an 'accident' on the Causeway.

Taking to Facebook on Monday (Aug 5), the man said in the Scam Alert Singapore group that this incident happened right after he drove past the Checkpoint on July 27 at around 10am.

"They (The Malaysian bikers) were already waiting," he said in a 47-second clip.

While they were seen trailing behind, one of the motorcyclists sped up and swiped the Singaporean's vehicle on the side.

"A random third biker suddenly cornered me," he said. "They ganged up and accused me of hitting their bike."

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, the motorcyclist was seen arguing while pointing to the road touts that he had "video proof".

"And they left me alone," he said.

In the caption, the man urged the followers of the Scam Alert Singapore Facebook group to be aware of the "accident scam" while travelling to Johor Bahru.

His video has since been viewed over 390,000 times.

Malaysian cops trying to identify the bikers

Speaking to Mothership, the Singaporean, who gave him name as Wilfred, said the two bikers had accused him of swerving in and out on the way to JB, and that he was "anyhow riding".

"They even tried to get other passers-by — Malaysians — to garner more support, speaking to them in Bahasa, accusing us of something that we didn't do," he said.

"But luckily my wife is Chinese-Indon, so she understood what they said. And she said in Bahasa, 'Don't anyhow accuse us, you don't have the proof'."

Wilfred said that he showed the recording to the bikers and the passers-by, who agreed that it wasn't his fault.

"Others [told the riders] to forget it, no injuries, just let it go and move on," added Wilfred.

Wilfred said that he and his wife did not lodge a report to the Malaysian police, as no damage was done.

Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times reported that the police are attempting to identify the two motorcyclists.

Johor Bahru police has also urged the victim in the incident to come forward and lodge a report to facilitate investigations.

AsiaOne has contacted Wilfred for more information.

Do not admit fault

Road touting is a practice where individuals may deliberately cause accidents with the intent of filing inflated insurance claims or pressuring innocent parties into accepting unnecessary repairs or medical services, according to DirectAsia Insurance on their website.

To prevent oneself from falling victim to such accident scams, motorists should:

Document the accident thoroughly by having a dashboard camera.

Collect contact details of the other party.

Look for evidence of the accident, such as witnesses.

DirectAsia Insurance said that motorists who suspect that they are involved in road touting should not admit fault, and the authorities and insurance companies investigate and determine liability.

