'They will do anything to avoid going 1 big round': Car holds up traffic outside Tiong Bahru Market, mounts kerb instead of moving away

A Hyundai driver decided to mount a kerb instead of moving out of the way after getting honked at for holding up traffic outside Tiong Bahru Market on Jan 6.

Stomp contributor Lau Lau alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, several other vehicles can be heard honking at the Hyundai that is parked along a narrow one-way lane outside the market.

Instead of driving off and getting out of the way, the car mounts the kerb to let other vehicles pass.

Netizens slammed the driver for being 'self-entitled' and acting like it is his 'grandfather's road'.

One Facebook user said such drivers 'will do anything to avoid going one big round'.

ALSO READ: Van mounts kerb to overtake traffic from left at Newton Circus

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.