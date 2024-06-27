'They wouldn't listen': Pasir Ris homeowner says passers-by rummage through items she threw out, causing 'mountain of trash'

The housewife had packed her unwanted items into five boxes and placed them neatly beside a recycling bin on the ground floor of her HDB block last Thursday (June 20).

But passers-by later started picking through the items to look for "treasure", causing a "mountain of trash" to build up, Wu Shiyan (transliteration), who lives at Block 125 Pasir Ris Street 11, told Shin Min Daily News.

The 45-year-old said: "I already told them not to rummage through the discarded items as the cleaners will have a hard time clearing it, but they wouldn't listen."

Indeed, four town council cleaners reportedly had to work overtime - until as late as 9pm - over three days to clear the mess.

One worker recounted: "On Thursday, we cleared three barrels of rubbish, which included DVDs and audio equipment.

"On Friday, we cleared another three barrels, where there were fragments of glass and ceramic. Saturday was a little better, but we still cleared two barrels."

Apart from the trash thrown out by Wu, an unhappy resident, surnamed Cui, also pointed out another mountain of cardboard boxes and electrical appliances that were left near the lift lobby on the ground floor.

The rubbish was fully cleared by Saturday, he said.

Aside from the trash left in the common areas, the refuse chutes in the block were reportedly choked with debris too, and the same cleaners had to clear those too.

"It was so full of rubbish that it couldn't be removed with our usual method," said one cleaner.

Cui also told Shin Min that he heard what sounded like glass bottles and other fragile items being thrown down the chute between 8pm and 10pm last Friday.

One angry resident even yelled "Stop throwing!" out the window, he said.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the estate had just completed the Home Improvement Programme, which explains why some residents might be spring cleaning their homes and throwing out unwanted items.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for the Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council said it was aware of the incidents at Block 125, and that arrangements were made immediately to remove the items dumped at the common area.

The spokesperson added that the town council has always provided bulky refuse removal service, and residents are encouraged to submit their requests through its website or hotline.

"Additionally, we have issued notices to residents of the block to advise on the proper disposal of bulky refuse and items that may cause noise nuisance if disposed of in the Central Refuse Chute (CRC). A similar advisory has been displayed near the CRC."

ALSO READ: 'Mountain of rubbish' dumped at car park is a hazard, say residents of new Punggol BTO estate

lim.kewei@asiaone.com