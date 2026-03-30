Thief strikes Woodlands stall, grabs $1,000 worth of necklaces during owner's 5-minute toilet break

A man swiped $1,000 worth of necklaces from a jewellery stall in Woodlands when the stall owner went for a quick toilet break.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31 on March 24 at 11.30am.

A shop assistant at a nearby hardware store, identified as Ding, told Shin Min Daily News that the jewellery stall owner had gone to the restroom and covered the goods with a cloth.

When the owner returned some five minutes later and checked the inventory, the owner found that five silver necklaces, amounting to about $1,000, were missing, reported the Chinese daily.

The owner then called the police and asked Ding for CCTV footage.

In a video posted by Instagram account @sgfollowsall on March 27, CCTV footage shows a man dressed in a white shirt and black trousers loitering near a temporarily unmanned stall.

He can be seen hovering around the table, covered in a blue sheet of plastic, before lifting the sheet and grabbing a handful of what appears to be the stolen necklaces.

A 58-year-old man is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com