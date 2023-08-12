Third time's the charm: Former police officer gets into medical school

She's administered the law to criminals, but now she's looking to administer aid to those who are feeling unwell.

On Friday (Aug 11), Loh Loong Ee, 34, donned her white coat in a ceremony at Duke-NUS, embarking on her journey to become a doctor.

Seeing how doctors treated her ill father when she was a child inspired Loh to follow in their footsteps, but she had to put her dreams on hold as her A-level results weren't sufficient for medical school, she told 8world in an interview.

Loh instead pursued Mechanical Engineering at Nanyang Technological University and earned a scholarship due to her outstanding grades.

She then moved on to obtain a doctorate in the same field and focused on 3D printing technology — something that she knew could play an important role in medicine.

After her graduation in 2017, Loh applied for medical school again but did not get in.

She then chose another profession that she deemed "doctor-like" and joined the police force, 8world reported.

During her time as an officer, she served in a neighbourhood police centre and also worked as an investigation officer in the Special Victims Unit.

While her work in law enforcement was enjoyable, it wasn't enough for her, she explained.

Loh's encounters with victims made her realise that she couldn't help them as much as she wished — in ways that only a doctor could achieve.

Determined to fulfil her childhood aspiration, Loh resigned from her job with the police in 2021 and focused on preparing for the medical school's entrance examinations last year.

She was pregnant at the time but persisted in her studies.

Now, as the mum of a 14-month-old baby, Loh said that her family's support allowed her to pursue her goal and realise her dream of becoming a doctor.

She was one of the 72 people who were admitted into Duke-NUS Medical School this year.

After she graduates, Loh hopes to work in the emergency department so she can provide timely aid and treatment to patients.

