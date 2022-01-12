Third time's the charm: Rare vulture takes off into the sky

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

That's what a rare cinereous vulture stuck in Singapore did — it took off into the sky on the third attempt on Monday (Jan 10).

Even though the vulture encountered a murder of crows after taking flight, the bird of prey managed to break free and fly away, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The release took place at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve at noon, with the vulture flying and gaining height before landing at a nearby farm.

It then took off and was last seen flying over the canopy of a forest a distance away, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Mandai Wildlife Group told AsiaOne on Wednesday.

PHOTO: National Parks Board

"For the vulture, there were additional considerations for its flight test compared to other species," they explained.

"Given the large size of the bird, the flight tests had to be conducted outdoors in a large open space and allow for easy retrieval of the bird, if needed.

"The location also had to be relatively flat to avoid risks of injury as its flying capability had not been established then."

NParks said it will monitor the area until the scavenger is able to continue its journey to its wintering grounds.

On Dec 30, the vulture was brought to Jurong Bird Park's bird hospital for veterinary care after it was found sitting weakly on the ground at Cornwall Gardens in Farrer Road.

The first release attempt on Jan 4 proved unsuccessful as the vulture did not get off the ground. It was later taken away for further recuperation.

On the next day, the scavenger made minor progress and managed to fly 50 metres before landing in an adjacent field.

The cinereous vulture is native to Europe and northern Asia, and this is the first time a sighting has ever been recorded in Singapore.

Its appearance here could be due to strong winds, which affected its migratory movement patterns.

ALSO READ: 'Extremely rare' Himalayan vulture spotted at Singapore Botanic Gardens

amierul@asiaone.com