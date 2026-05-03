TEL disruption: No train services between Woodlands North and Bayshore MRT stations

[UPDATE: 8.48am on May 3]

LTA said in an update at 8.48am that train services between Woodlands North to Caldecott, and Orchard to Bayshore MRT stations are progressively returning to normal.

However, train services between both directions of Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations are still unavailable.

Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line have been suspended.

Rail operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this in an update at 8.14am.

It added that the disruption affected both directions between Woodlands North and Bayshore MRT stations, and that free bus services are available between the affected stations.

Train services between Woodlands North to Caldecott, and Orchard to Bayshore MRT stations progressively returned to normal from about 8.48am.

However, train services between both directions of Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations are still unavailable.

The disruption started with a minor delay at about 6.55am, but with services available.

It later disrupted services between Caldecott and Orchard stations, before going on to affect the entire network.

Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains said the disruption was due to a signalling fault.

“This followed signalling tests carried out by our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), ALSTOM, the night before.

“While we reset the system, some trains were held at affected platforms. As a result, there were no train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations. Our engineers are working with ALSTOM engineers to restore service as quickly as possible,” he added.

Bridging bus services and free regular bus services between Woodlands North and Marina Bay stations were available at designated bus stops along the affected stretch.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com