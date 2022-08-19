Thomson-East Coast Line phase 3 scheduled to open by late 2022

The Land Transport Authority has announced on its Facebook page that it has officially handed over the stations under Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Phase Three, after having concluded all its civil and structural work and its systems integration and testing activities.

In a Facebook post on Aug 17, 2022, the authority stated that SMRT will now be carrying out operational testing over the next few months to prepare 11 of the 13 stations of the section, to welcome commuters for passenger service by the end of this year.

The opening of Phase Three will bring commuters living in locations from Woodlands and Upper Thomson via a direct line into locations such as Great World and Marina Bay Sands.

LTA states that more than 180,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a TEL MRT station once the line fully opens.

Sgcarmart understands that the two remaining stations on the section, Mount Pleasant and Marina South, will only be opened once more developments around them are completed.

