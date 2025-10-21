'Thought it was a Spotify playlist': Foreign worker captivates with singing while painting HDB block

A foreign worker has captured the hearts of netizens after a resident uploaded a video of him singing while working.

In a video posted on Oct 18 by TikTok user Tamssst, the foreign worker is seen belting the song All of the Stars by British singer Ed Sheeran while on a gondola and painting the exterior of a HDB block.

"Thought it was probably a Spotify playlist, but it was this guy's actual voice," Tamssst said, adding that the worker also sang other songs by Sheeran and Coldplay, all while "meticulously painting the block".

"He truly finds joy in the hard work that he does by singing and he deserves recognition for both jobs well done," the subtitles read.

Towards the end of the video, Tamssst is also seen passing snacks to the foreign worker and complimenting his singing skills.

She is also heard asking the worker if he is Thai, to which he nods and confirms.

"Who knew painting could sound this good," her caption read.

The video has garnered over 260,000 views, with netizens flooding the comments section with praise for the foreign worker's singing abilities.

Many netizens also complimented Tamssst for showing kindness towards the foreign worker, encouraging her to continue spreading positivity.

