Thousands march peacefully to spread HK protest message

Protesters marching on July 7 near West Kowloon station, which has a rail link that takes travellers as far away as Beijing on the mainland.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Hong Kong yesterday in fresh protests against a controversial extradition Bill, the first major demonstration since young protesters stormed the city's Legislative Council building last Monday.

The peaceful march, from Salisbury Garden in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district to West Kowloon station, was the first to be held outside of Hong Kong Island since major demonstrations began last month. But the turnout was much smaller than that of the first two Sunday protests last month, when one million people took to the streets on June 9 and two million turned out on June 16.

Organisers said 230,000 took part yesterday, but police pegged the figure at just 56,000.

The march was directed not at the government, said organisers, but at visitors from the mainland so they could take Hong Kong's unhappiness over the Bill back to "all corners of China".

Hong Kong has been convulsed by protests for about a month over the now suspended Bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial.

Protesters say this will erode Hong Kong's autonomy and could be used by Beijing to target critics.

Mr Wang Chen, 29, a PhD student from Beijing studying at Hong Kong Baptist University, said watching the protest unfold drove home the point that such movements fragment society.

"It is normal to have political demands of the government, and I can understand why Hong Kongers are acting like this, but at the same time, it is also making their society very divided," he said.