Three companies with offices in Singapore fingered for involvement in haze

SINGAPORE - The haze is back. And as forest fires rage on in Indonesia, a Singapore connection has surfaced.

Three Indonesian firms with offices in Singapore have been linked to the haze-belching fires.

One company, Hutan Ketapang Industri, sealed off by the Indonesian authorities after fires were discovered on its land, has links to Singapore-based Sampoerna Agri Resources.

The other two - pulp giants Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) and April, have also been linked to the haze-belching fires by Indonesian news site foresthints. Both have offices in the Republic.

Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is monitoring the current haze situation closely, although it has not taken any action against firms under the Republic's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act this year.

The Act targets those responsible for causing or condoning fires if burning results in unhealthy levels of haze in Singapore - defined as a 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) value of 101 or greater for 24 hours or more.

Those guilty can be fined up to $100,000 a day, capped at a total of $2 million.

No fines have been meted out since the law was passed in 2014.

An NEA spokesman said: "NEA is monitoring the situation closely, and will provide updates as appropriate if we commence investigations on any company under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act."

In Indonesia, however, concession areas owned by more than 50 companies have been sealed off after fires were detected there.

In Singapore, after days of hazy conditions, rain could bring some relief.