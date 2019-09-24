Three radicalised Indonesian maids detained under Internal Security Act

SINGAPORE - Three Indonesian domestic workers have been issued detention orders under the Internal Security Act and are being investigated for financing terrorism.

They are Anindia Afiyantari, 33, Retno Hernayani, 36, and Turmini, 31.

All three had been working in Singapore for between six and 13 years at the point of their arrest, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Monday afternoon (Sept 23).

They are the first foreign domestic workers to be issued such detention orders.

A fourth maid was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Although she did not subscribe to these radical beliefs, she was aware that the others had been radicalised and did not report them.

She has since been repatriated to Indonesia, the MHA said.

The three maids became radicalised last year after viewing online material on terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Their convictions deepened after they joined multiple pro-ISIS social media chat groups and channels.

Subsequently, they set up multiple social media accounts to post pro-ISIS material.

"The three of them actively galvanised support online for ISIS," the ministry said.

"They also donated funds to overseas-based entities for terrorism-related purposes, such as to support the activities of ISIS and JAD," it added.

The three also became strong supporters of terrorist group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Indonesia-based ISIS affiliate that has been banned by Jakarta.

The MHA said the domestic helpers were initially drawn to the violent visuals disseminated on pro-ISIS platforms. These included bomb attacks and beheading videos by the terrorist group, as well as "recycled propaganda" on its past battlefield victories.

It added that they were also influenced by online sermons from radical Indonesian preachers such as Aman Abdurrahman and Usman Haidar bin Seff.