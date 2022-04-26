Three-vehicle collision at Yio Chu Kang Road junction: 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man and a woman were taken to hospital on Tuesday morning (April 26) after an accident at a junction in Yio Chu Kang Road involving two cars and a van.

The 52-year-old male car driver and 49-year-old female car passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road at around 8.20am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating on social media platform Tiktok shows the front of a hatchback car badly damaged as the vehicle sits on a kerb next to a zebra crossing.

Debris from the car's bonnet, as well as broken parts of a road sign and street lamp, is scattered on a grass patch nearby.

Another clip shows the rear of the second car damaged, with one of its wheels fallen off.

SCDF and police officers can be seen inspecting the scene of the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.